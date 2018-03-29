Henderson Co. schools work to make smooth boundary changes

Henderson County Schools Transportation Director works with families on bus route changes that come with boundaries shifting.

For over 100 Henderson County School families affected by the new boundary changes in the fall, the school district's staff is working to accommodate any questions or concerns.

Changing school boundaries hasn't been done in two decades for the district, according to Superintendent Marganna Stanley.

She says 82 families from East Heights and 26 families who send their children to Bend Gate will transfer to the new Spottsville Elementary school being built.

District officials expect construction on the larger school located off Highway 60 to complete before the 2018 school year begins.



We're told a handful of South and North Middle School families will also be impacted. Enrollment numbers have changed over the years which has overpopulated some schools in the county.

"We've been getting calls from families who are concerned about basic things," said Kasey Farmer, Director of Pupil Personnel. "Transportation, school services, child care, special education, gifted and talented services; just making sure that they're still going to receive all of the services they received at their previous school."

Farmer says families don't need to worry; each school offers the same services.

Families have the option to allow their 4th and 7th graders to stay and finish out their careers at their current school, Stanley explained during Thursday's informational meeting. This will also apply to siblings of those students, but only if those parents can provide transportation as opposed to taking the bus.

"We're trying to shorten some of our bus routes, where some of our students are going to get to spend less time riding the school bus next year than they have in previous years. That's definitely been a challenge," said Farmer.

There are a few save the dates you want to know about coming up.

For future Spottsville Elementary students, you can tour and talk with your new staff on Thursday, April 26 at 9-9:45 a.m.

Parents are welcome to schedule a tour by calling (270) 831-5136

There's a parent meeting scheduled for North Middle School students on Thursday, April 19 from 6-7:30 p.m. This meeting is regarding the new boundary lines.

Copyright 2018. WFIE. All rights reserved.