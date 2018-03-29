Henderson Co. schools work to make smooth boundary changes

For over 100 Henderson County School families affected by the new boundary changes in the Fall, the school district's staff is working to accommodate any questions or concerns.More >>
There's new information on a criminal investigation regarding a Henderson Police officer.More >>
Recent rain could cause problems to areas prone to flooding in the Tri-State, such as Spottsville in Henderson.More >>
When heavy rain hits the Tri-State, it's not uncommon for Pigeon Creek to flood, sometimes causing a headache for people in the area. 14 News learned leaders in Vanderburgh, Warrick and Gibson counties are now working on a possible solution.More >>
Gateway Commons opened it's second store with many more to come.More >>
Baby Oliver was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
A science teacher at Myrtle Beach High School turned himself in to police and is suspended from teaching after he allegedly grabbed a student by his jacket and slammed him into a table, according to the mother of the student.More >>
A woman says she was beaten bloody as she was leaving a Biloxi casino early Sunday morning. The woman says a group of men followed her to her car then one of the men attacked her.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
Should these entities be found to have violated the No-Call law, they are subject to a $5,000 per call fine; totaling $1,180,000.More >>
An armed and dangerous man is wanted in the shooting of a Hopkinsville, KY police officerMore >>
The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.More >>
Police were called to the 7-11 in the 6100 block of 19th Street just before 6 p.m. Wednesday after there were reports of a robbery. The suspect, 21-year-old Treshun Devonte Bates, tried to buy tobacco products but was turned away for lack of identification, according to police.More >>
The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.More >>
