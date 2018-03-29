Henderson Police Officer served criminal summons for domestic violence charge

There's new information on a criminal investigation regarding a Henderson Police officer.

Officer Gregory Durbin was served a criminal summons for assault - 4th-degree domestic violence.?

[PREVIOUS: Criminal investigation open on Henderson Police officer]

The charge stems from an incident that happened on February 19, 2018, at Durbin's home in Henderson. According to the sheriff's office, Durbin caused minor injuries to the mother of his child.

Durbin was summoned to appear in Henderson District Court at 9 a.m. on May 8, 2018.

