County leaders working on possible solution to Pigeon Creek flooding

There's new information on a criminal investigation regarding a Henderson Police officer.More >>
Recent rain could cause problems to areas prone to flooding in the Tri-State, such as Spottsville in Henderson.More >>
When heavy rain hits the Tri-State, it's not uncommon for Pigeon Creek to flood, sometimes causing a headache for people in the area. 14 News learned leaders in Vanderburgh, Warrick and Gibson counties are now working on a possible solution.More >>
Gateway Commons opened it's second store with many more to come.More >>
We are learning more about plans to increase security at the University of Southern Indiana. Right now, five Sheriff's Deputies are in training to be the newest additions to the university's safety measures.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
Baby Oliver was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
Newly released audio from the Federal Aviation Administration describes two commercial pilots describing something inexplicably passing over their planes.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
A science teacher at Myrtle Beach High School turned himself in to police and is suspended from teaching after he allegedly grabbed a student by his jacket and slammed him into a table, according to the mother of the student.More >>
Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
Police were called to the 7-11 in the 6100 block of 19th Street just before 6 p.m. Wednesday after there were reports of a robbery. The suspect, 21-year-old Treshun Devonte Bates, tried to buy tobacco products but was turned away for lack of identification, according to police.More >>
A woman says she was beaten bloody as she was leaving a Biloxi casino early Sunday morning. The woman says a group of men followed her to her car then one of the men attacked her.More >>
