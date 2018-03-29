County leaders working on possible solution to Pigeon Creek flooding

When heavy rain hits the Tri-State, it's not uncommon for Pigeon Creek to flood, sometimes causing a headache for people in the area.

14 News learned leaders in Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Gibson counties are now working on a possible solution.

In a meeting on Wednesday, Vanderburgh County Commissioners say the group discussed potentially putting a short circuit where the creek crosses 69 South to the Ohio River but we're told that would be a very expensive project.

They are also looking into possibly putting a reservoir similar to one at Patoka Lake in Pigeon Creek. We're told a solution hasn't been decided just yet.

Pigeon Creek stretches about 12 miles in Vanderburgh County alone but also makes its way to parts of Warrick, Gibson and even Pike counties.

For now, County Commissioners say they are going to keep formulating ideas to come up with a solution. The group is set to meet again on June 27th to discuss the topic even further.?

