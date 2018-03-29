USI to hire 5 sheriff's deputies, patrols starting Fall 2018

USI students will soon have peace of mind with 5 Sheriff's Deputies patrolling campus next fall. (WFIE)

We are learning more about plans to increase security at the University of Southern Indiana. Right now, five sheriff's deputies are in training to be the newest additions to the university's safety measures.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office has always been the responding law enforcement agency at USI, but starting in the fall, these five deputies will be based right on campus.

They will be patrolling and prepared in case they are needed. If they are, their response time will be dramatically faster.

"We need someone quickly. I think now if you call public safety, it takes them a long time to get here," says USI Junior Angela Moore.

Having a deputy on the scene at a moment's notice will soon give USI students peace of mind. Right now, Public Safety Officers patrol the campus. Their job is to enforce campus rules. They do not carry guns.

They serve as the eyes and ears of campus and call the sheriff's office in the event of something more serious.

"With the things that have been going on in the news across the nation with school shootings and stuff like that, I think it would make me feel a lot safer," says USI senior Jordan Hamilton.

"I feel very safe. I don't think there have been a lot of issues that have happened on campus that have threatened my safety as a student here," says USI senior Caleb Freeland.

Students tell us they feel safe on USI's campus. Too often we hear about mass causality events across the country.

What we don't hear about are the smaller, yet serious dangers that are more common.

"There have been so many single acts of violence on campuses across the country it's unbelievable," says Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding.

Sheriff Wedding estimates about 100 of these events happened over the last few years, and no place is immune. With the USI community at more than 10,000 people strong, it is better to be prepared.

"When you have a large community, it can be subject to problems; especially a college campus because it has a diverse community of people. It can be a target for acts of violence. We just want to strengthen the security level on that in the event that may occur," says Sheriff Wedding.

USI is paying for the deputies' salaries. Sheriff Wedding says they will not be on campus 24/7 because it is just not feasible.

They will be there as much as staffing hours will allow.

The hope is having those five familiar faces on campus will make students and staff feel more comfortable reporting smaller crimes, too.

