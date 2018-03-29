Owensboro Gateway Commons continue to grow

Gateway Commons in Owensboro is growing. It opened its second store with many more to come.

"As you can see, we got Hobby Lobby already open. Kirkland's is now open today, and they keep on coming," Ed Ray, the Chief Operating Officer with Gulfstream, said.

We are learned of a new development in the area: the Calumet Trace Center. It consists of two buildings that will each hold several tenants.

"There's an awful lot of interest in this particular location," Ray said. "And as we look through those, we have to put who is the best fit for what really is a premier spot on this development site."

The buildings will be right across the street from the new Malco Movie Theater and Gulfstream tells us it would be the perfect spot for restaurants and retail.

Shoppers in the area are excited to see Gateway Commons continue to grow.

"I think it's gonna be really cool, especially here in a few years," Mary Parker, a shopper, said. "To just see everything kind of grow up and build. It'll just be really truly an amazing thing. I can't wait to see what Owensboro has to offer."

And some even believe it could rival some neighboring cities.

"I think it could actually almost compete with Louisville. One of these days in a few years," Parker said. "It'll be really neat to see it kind of turn into something like that."

Gulfstream expects to start construction of the Calumet Trace Center as early as this spring.

