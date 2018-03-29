Recent rain may cause problems to flood prone areas

Recent rain could cause problems to areas prone to flooding in the Tri-State, such as Spottsville in Henderson. Many areas will be at or above flood stage by early next week.

A sign is posted along Highway 41 in Henderson just south of the Twin Bridges warning drivers of deer crossing. This is because they deer are looking for higher land.

Henderson's Emergency Management Agency tells us there will be road closures and disruptions as a result.

With this recent wave of rain, the National Weather Service is forecasting the Green River to crest at Spottsville next week at over 42 feet.

A few folks living out in Beals tells 14 News it's certainly not their first time dealing with flooding and they are keeping a close eye on the levels.

"You either learn to deal with it or you don't live here. I mean, it's that simple. If you don't want to deal with the water, you don't need to live on this side of the river, because we've got the Green river here, and the Ohio River there. We're going to get some water regardless. Maybe not as bad as last time," Cagey's store owner, Dusty Billings said.

As soon as you feel threatened by rising water, you need to be prepared to move to higher land.

In the mean time, officials warn residents to watch those waters level.

