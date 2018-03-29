Over 500 new season tickets sold since hire of Aces Head Coach Walter McCarty

Ever since the hire of Walter McCarty as the new Purple Aces Head Coach, the ticketing office has been abuzz selling 551 new season tickets as of Thursday morning.

UE has now been able to achieve three goals since McCarty's hiring: selling over 95 tickets, which was last year's new deposit total, tripling that number to 285 on Monday, and now stretching that number past 500.

Staff in the athletic department said hiring a new coach always has exciting reactions, but they were not prepared for the community to do this.

According to the Aces electronic records, more new season tickets have been sold than in any previous season.

Their new goal is to hit 1,000.

