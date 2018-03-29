EPD: Surveillance video captures man stealing from vehicle, attempted home break-in

Evansville Police need your help tonight finding a man wanted for attempting to break into a home and stealing from a vehicle.

The incidents happened Monday night in the 2000 block of East Walnut Street.

The homeowner was able to gather images of the suspect from surveillance video.

EPD investigating attempted burglary and theft from a car in the 2000 block of E Walnut. Incident happened on 3-26. If you know this guy, give us a call. pic.twitter.com/OQDuGC11BV — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) March 27, 2018

If you recognize this man you're asked to call Evansville Police.

