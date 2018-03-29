Owensboro clinic moving from elementary school

An Owensboro clinic will soon be moving to a new location. The WIC clinic is currently at Foust Elementary.

Friday is the last day for students at Foust Elementary to be able to make an easy walk over to the WIC health center.

The center is moving to the Green River District Health Department with an opening date set for April 9.

School officials say this is necessary because fifth-grade students will stay in the elementary schools starting this fall.

"They'll have kindergarten through fifth-grade at all the elementary schools, and at Foust, we had to make some room for some extra classrooms," said Jared Revlett with Owensboro Public Schools.

Foust needs three additional rooms for the fifth-graders, two of which will come from the clinic.

The WIC clinic has been in Foust since 1991, but OPS says they will continue to partner with them.

"We're sad to see them go, but we're still going to continue to work with them," Revlett continued.

Since the clinic also served as the school nurse for the students, the school will now have to hire someone to take over.

