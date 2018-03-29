Rockport's new police chief to be sworn in on Monday - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Rockport's new police chief to be sworn in on Monday

ROCKPORT, IN (WFIE) -

The new Rockport police chief will be sworn in on Monday.  

Jason Overfield has an extensive background in law enforcement. 

He spent six years with Kentucky State Police and then retired from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office.  

His most recent job was Internal Affairs Investigator with the Indiana Department of Transportation. 

