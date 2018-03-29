Two men jailed on drug charges

Two Henderson men are in jail after authorities say they seized almost $2,000 worth of meth and marijuana.

Detectives with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and sheriff's deputies say they made the arrests after a controlled buy off Old Corydon Road.

We're told 43-year-old Ricky Duncan and 23-year-old Dalton McCommac are facing charges of trafficking in meth and possession of marijuana.

Authorities say they found numerous baggies of the drugs.

