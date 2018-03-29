Two men jailed on drug charges

Gateway Commons opened it's second store with many more to come.More >>
We are learning more about plans to increase security at the University of Southern Indiana. Right now, five Sheriff's Deputies are in training to be the newest additions to the university's safety measures.More >>
Evansville Police need your help tonight finding a man wanted for attempting to break into a home and stealing from a vehicle.More >>
An Owensboro clinic will soon be moving to a new location. The WIC clinic is currently at Foust Elementary.More >>
The new Rockport police chief will be sworn in on Monday.More >>
Baby Oliver was born in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
A science teacher at Myrtle Beach High School turned himself in to police and is suspended from teaching after he allegedly grabbed a student by his jacket and slammed him into a table, according to the mother of the student.More >>
A woman says she was beaten bloody as she was leaving a Biloxi casino early Sunday morning. The woman says a group of men followed her to her car then one of the men attacked her.More >>
Two students and a bus driver were injured in a wreck involving a tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon in Bulloch County.More >>
Her comments were regarding a fundraiser, and purchasing of dogs done by The Cavalier Rescue of Alabama. As a dog lover, she doesn't agree with the way the group handled the situation she’s handling in court.More >>
The father of the teenager presumed dead after being pulled under by a rip current is asking for help in finding his son's body.More >>
