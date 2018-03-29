Police: Counterfeit money circulating through Muhlenberg Co.

Greenville police say counterfeit money is circulating through Muhlenberg County.

The bills have red or other color markings on them that are not standard for U.S. currency.

Police urge business owners to pay attention to the money they receive. Criminals may also put the bills in the middle of real money, hoping the cashier overlooks them.

If you get any of the fake bills, call the police.

