Fresh Thyme Farmers Market announces home delivery services

One of Evansville's newest grocery stores will now deliver to your front door.

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market announced it will start home delivery services.

Shoppers can order through FreshThymeDelivers.com or the Instacart smartphone app and have groceries delivered to their front door at the time they choose.

First-time customers can receive $20 off their first order of $35 or more with promo code: Delivery-Thyme through June 30.

