EPD respond to shooting on S. Morton

Evansville police responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of South Morton.

It happened just before 3 p.m.

Police tell us a man is in the hospital and a suspect is in custody.

Breaking- Police on scene of a shooting in 1600 block of S Morton. Victim and others in the home have been evacuated. Suspect is in the home. Area is blocked off. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) March 29, 2018

Officers have convinced the suspect to surrender peacefully. He is in custody. Area remains closed as the investigation continues. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) March 29, 2018

There's no word if anyone was hurt.

