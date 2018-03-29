Buss named Senior CLASS award First-Team All-American

Indiana University senior guard Tyra Buss was named to the Senior CLASS Award First-Team All-America team on Thursday.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: classroom, community, character and competition.

UConn senior forward Gabby Williams was named the winner while Buss was joined by Duke’s Lexie Brown, Western Illinois’ Emily Clemens and Mississippi State’s Victoria Vivians on the first team.

Buss is coming off WBCA Honorable Mention All-American honors last season, the first All-American in school history in 31 years. Buss is averaging a team-high 20.8­­ points per game to go along with 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals as she shoots 42.9 percent from the floor and 34.1 percent from 3-point range.

The Mt. Carmel, Ill. native is an All-Big Ten First Team selection for the third-straight year and has scored in double figures in 35 of 36 games including 20 20-plus scoring games including four 30-point scoring games. In addition, Buss is leading the nation in minutes played (1,439) and minutes per game (40.0).



In her final season in Cream and Crimson, Buss has broken the school records for points scored, steals, assists, free throws made, free throws attempted and 3-pointers attempted. She is third amongst all-time players at Indiana (men's or women's) in scoring with 2,348 career points. In addition, Buss is a CoSIDA Academic All-District selection and Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

Buss and the Hoosiers are back in action Saturday afternoon in the championship of the Women's NIT at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall against Virginia Tech at 3 p.m. ET.

Courtesy: IU Athletics