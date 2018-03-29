UE softball looks to continue streak at Loyola

Evansville police are on the scene of a shooting.More >>
Evansville police are on the scene of a shooting.More >>
Kyndle announced Pioneer Plastics, which manufactures a range of products for the restaurant, retail and appliance industries, will invest $600,000 and create 17 full-time jobs as it renovates its facility in Dixon.More >>
Kyndle announced Pioneer Plastics, which manufactures a range of products for the restaurant, retail and appliance industries, will invest $600,000 and create 17 full-time jobs as it renovates its facility in Dixon.More >>
We've been rained on all week which could mean more flooding. The Ohio River is expected to rise over flood stage in the next few days.More >>
We've been rained on all week which could mean more flooding. The Ohio River is expected to rise over flood stage in the next few days.More >>
The fire broke out just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the building that houses B and M Electronics on Covert Avenue.More >>
The fire broke out just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the building that houses B and M Electronics on Covert Avenue.More >>
According to a Jasper municipal electric worker, a “lightning arrestor” at one of their substations blew up which caused a trickled down that went through two other substations, knocking out power through Jasper and Huntingburg.More >>
According to a Jasper municipal electric worker, a “lightning arrestor” at one of their substations blew up which caused a trickled down that went through two other substations, knocking out power through Jasper and Huntingburg.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
As the owner of a bar, Jimmy Galleece is used to strange events.More >>
A science teacher at Myrtle Beach High School turned himself in to police and is suspended from teaching after he allegedly grabbed a student by his jacket and slammed him into a table, according to the mother of the student.More >>
A science teacher at Myrtle Beach High School turned himself in to police and is suspended from teaching after he allegedly grabbed a student by his jacket and slammed him into a table, according to the mother of the student.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
The father of the teenager presumed dead after being pulled under by a rip current is asking for help in finding his son's body.More >>
The father of the teenager presumed dead after being pulled under by a rip current is asking for help in finding his son's body.More >>
A woman says she was beaten bloody as she was leaving a Biloxi casino early Sunday morning. The woman says a group of men followed her to her car then one of the men attacked her.More >>
A woman says she was beaten bloody as she was leaving a Biloxi casino early Sunday morning. The woman says a group of men followed her to her car then one of the men attacked her.More >>
Jones County school officials concluded their investigation into accusations of a principle cutting a student's hair Wednesday.More >>
Jones County school officials concluded their investigation into accusations of a principle cutting a student's hair Wednesday.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.More >>
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.More >>