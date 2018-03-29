Deresky returns in time for playoffs

After taking two of three games this past weekend and securing the first playoff berth in franchise history, the Thunderbolts will play two of their remaining four games of regular season action this upcoming weekend against the Knoxville Ice Bears. A familiar face is joining the roster, too. Tyler Deresky, who started off the season with the Thunderbolts before getting rapidly called up to the ECHL, is back in the line-up just in time for the playoffs.

Weekend In Review:

The Thunderbolts started the weekend with two home games against the Pensacola Ice Flyers. On Friday, the Thunderbolts’ red-hot power play continued its momentum, going three for three to start the third period, powering the Bolts to a 4-1 victory behind goals from Dylan Clarke, John Scorcia, Dave Williams and Chase Nieuwendyk. On Saturday, Nick Lazorko would score in the first period and Robbie Hall would score in the second. Pensacola cut the lead to 2-1 late, but Nieuwendyk would score an empty net goal late to secure a 3-1 victory, with Ian Sylves making 27 saves. The win would clinch the first playoff appearance in Evansville pro hockey history since the 2011-2012 Evansville Icemen made the playoffs in the Central Hockey League. On Sunday the Thunderbolts traveled to Peoria for an afternoon meeting against the Rivermen. After two hard fought games against Pensacola, the team fell 3-0 in Peoria, despite playing very evenly against Peoria and holding the game scoreless through almost two full periods.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts play at home against the Knoxville Ice Bears this upcoming Friday, March 30, beginning at 7:15 p.m. CST. The following night, the Thunderbolts take on the Ice Bears once again at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum, face-off at 6:35 p.m. CST. You can catch the action in Knoxville on SPHL Live and the Thunderbolts Radio Network, through MixLr and the Evansville Thunderbolts official app.

Scouting the Opponent:

Knoxville Ice Bears: Record: 28-18-6, 62 Points, 5th Place Thunderbolts 17-18 Record vs. Knoxville: 2-2-1 Leading Goal Scorer: Berkley Scott (26 Goals) Leading Point Scorer: Berkley Scott (66 Points) Primary Goaltender: Zoltan Hetenyi (15-15-3, 3.23 GAA, .906 Save %)



The Ice Bears played twice last weekend, winning once. At home on Friday, the Ice Bears defeated the Birmingham Bulls by a 6-3 score. Evan Neugold scored twice, and the Ice Bears picked up additional goals by David Brancik, Lucas Bombardier, Berkley Scott and Eliot Grauer. Troy Davenport picked up the win in net with 20 saves. The Ice Bears traveled to Roanoke on Saturday, falling 3-2 to the Rail Yard Dawgs. Knoxville briefly led in the second period behind goals from Stefan Brucato and Kevin Swider, before relinquishing the lead later in the period. Davenport would make 11 saves on the night.

Transactions:

3/24: Hunter Stewart signed to amateur try-out

3/28: Tyler Deresky signed

