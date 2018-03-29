Sunny Friday, but snow back in forecast.

If you're sick of rain, I have a cure for what ails you: Sunshine ! We'll get a small dose of sun on Friday and early Saturday before the rain returns over the weekend along with some cooler temps. Believe it or not, the models are still hinting at a wintry mix on Sunday night/early Monday. Winter will not take a hint. For the remainder of Thursday, rain will continue:

The rain will finally start to wrap up late Thursday and very early Friday. Showers will head east at that point and temps will drop into the middle 40s.

Here is the RPM model's version of Friday afternoon: Sunny and brisk with temps in the middle 50's and light northwest winds.

Most of the Tri-State will see an inch or more of rainfall on Thursday, bringing our monthly total well above normal.

Say it isn't so, snow ! The GFS model has been painting a wintry mix moving in late Sunday night for the past couple of days. Cold air diving in from the north may kick the rain over to a rain/snow mix. Accumulations, if any, should be minor and will not likely stick. Too early to peg any amounts, but it's something we'll be watching !

