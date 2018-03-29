Company to upgrade Webster Co. plant, create 17 jobs

Kyndle announced Pioneer Plastics, which manufactures a range of products for the restaurant, retail and appliance industries, will invest $600,000 and create 17 full-time jobs as it renovates its facility in Dixon.

Pioneer will purchase new equipment and make upgrades to boost production capacity at its 100,000 square-foot facility in Webster County. The project, which will add 17 jobs to the company's current staff of 42.

"We are excited about our growth and appreciate Kyndle and all the people with the state helping us with this expansion," said Eddie Knapp, president of Pioneer Plastics.

Founded in the early 1960s, Pioneer began operating in Dixon in 1981. Five years later, its current family owners purchased the business. The company offers a wide range of plastic products, including boxes, display cases, containers and dinnerware, as well as custom molding. Its internationally recognized customers include General Electric, Whirlpool, Frigidaire, Maytag, Pizza Hut, Long John Silver's, Chili's and Hobby Lobby, among others.

"This project will strengthen our community through new jobs and improvements to the local economy. We stand ready for the expansion with a skilled workforce to meet the company's needs. Congratulations to Pioneer Plastics on its expansion." Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Dorsey Ridley, D-Henderson

Webster County Judge-Executive Steve Henry expressed gratitude for all involved in making the project possible.

"I am thankful for more positive economic growth in Webster County," Judge-Executive Henry said. "Pioneer Plastics has provided good, stable jobs for many, many years. They have always been a great corporate partner. Webster County needs new jobs, and this investment by Pioneer will help provide several new opportunities. I appreciate the staff at Kyndle, the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development and our local EDC and IDA for helping to bring this project together."

Tony Iriti, CEO of Kyndle, the regional economic development organization in Northwest Kentucky, said the company has shown confidence in the community to support its business.

"Pioneer Plastics continues to show faith and commitment to Webster County and to the region with this expansion," Iriti said. "It's been an honor to work with them and we look forward to their continued success and growth."

Courtesy Kyndle