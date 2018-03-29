Flood watch: List of road closures in Vanderburgh Co. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Flood watch: List of road closures in Vanderburgh Co.

Posted by Lauren Artino, Reporter
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

We've been rained on all week which could mean more flooding.

The Ohio River is expected to rise over flood stage in the next few days and the city of Evansville is getting ready for that. More than a dozen roads are closed in the area.

Here's a look at those closures:

Road Name

From

To

Old Henderson Rd

Nurrenbern Rd

Golden Rule Rd

River Rd

US 41

Nugent Rd

S Green River Rd

I-69

Lynn Rd

Seminary Rd

Duesner Rd

Old Henderson Rd

Happe Rd

Duesner Rd

Old Henderson Rd

King Rd

Old Henderson Rd

Happe Rd

Hickory Ridge Rd

Old Henderson Rd

Happe Rd

Golden Rule Rd

Old Henderson Rd

Seminary Rd

Waterworks Rd

Veteran's Memorial Pkwy

Hwy 41

Lyle Rd

Nurrenbern Rd

Bayou Creek Rd

W Franklin Rd

Smith Diamond Rd

Seminary Rd

Roth Rd

Seminary

Cypress Dale

Shore Rd

Roth Rd

Dead End

Cypress Dale

Seminary

W Franklin

S Weinbach

Levee

River Rd

Lenn Rd

Pollack Ave

S Green River Rd

Newman Rd

Hickory Ridge Rd

Old Henderson Rd

And the rain and possible flooding will cause problems for a lot of areas throughout the Tri-State, like Spottsville in Henderson.

Henderson County EMA tells us there will be road closures because of it.

Spottsville is still recovering from flooding we saw over the past few weeks and Henderson Co. EMA officials say help could be on the way.

Officials were in the area again this week, assessing flood damage. That info will be forwarded to Washington, D.C. for a possible Presidential Declaration.

