Flood watch: List of road closures in Vanderburgh Co.

We've been rained on all week which could mean more flooding.

The Ohio River is expected to rise over flood stage in the next few days and the city of Evansville is getting ready for that. More than a dozen roads are closed in the area.

Here's a look at those closures:

Road Name From To Old Henderson Rd Nurrenbern Rd Golden Rule Rd River Rd US 41 Nugent Rd S Green River Rd I-69 Lynn Rd Seminary Rd Duesner Rd Old Henderson Rd Happe Rd Duesner Rd Old Henderson Rd King Rd Old Henderson Rd Happe Rd Hickory Ridge Rd Old Henderson Rd Happe Rd Golden Rule Rd Old Henderson Rd Seminary Rd Waterworks Rd Veteran's Memorial Pkwy Hwy 41 Lyle Rd Nurrenbern Rd Bayou Creek Rd W Franklin Rd Smith Diamond Rd Seminary Rd Roth Rd Seminary Cypress Dale Shore Rd Roth Rd Dead End Cypress Dale Seminary W Franklin S Weinbach Levee River Rd Lenn Rd Pollack Ave S Green River Rd Newman Rd Hickory Ridge Rd Old Henderson Rd

And the rain and possible flooding will cause problems for a lot of areas throughout the Tri-State, like Spottsville in Henderson.

Henderson County EMA tells us there will be road closures because of it.

Spottsville is still recovering from flooding we saw over the past few weeks and Henderson Co. EMA officials say help could be on the way.

Officials were in the area again this week, assessing flood damage. That info will be forwarded to Washington, D.C. for a possible Presidential Declaration.

