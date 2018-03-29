Lightning arrestor 'blows up' knocking out power in Jasper, Huntingburg

People were without power in parts of Dubois County Thursday morning.

We're told the power outage involved a major Vectren supply line.

According to a Jasper municipal electric worker, a lightning arrestor at one of their substations 'blew up' which caused a trickle down that went through two other substations, knocking out power through Jasper and Huntingburg.

By the way, a “lightning arrestor” protects the system from lightning strikes… — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) March 29, 2018

The City of Jasper tweeted that power was back around 7:15 a.m.

