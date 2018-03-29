Lightning arrestor 'blows up' knocking out power in Jasper, Huntingburg

According to a Jasper municipal electric worker, a “lightning arrestor” at one of their substations blew up which caused a trickled down that went through two other substations, knocking out power through Jasper and Huntingburg.More >>
The fire broke out just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the building that houses B and M Electronics on Covert Avenue.More >>
An update on a city-wide initiative to make it easier for substance abusers to get sober.More >>
Lincolnland Economic Development officials are working to bring more housing to Spencer County.More >>
A pre-trial hearing was held Wednesday for the man charged in Aleah Beckerle's kidnapping and murder in Evansville.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
Jesse Kilgus, 51, of Elizabethtown, was shot dead at about 1 p.m. behind John Hardin High School.More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>
Vicki Momberg, a white woman, was sentenced for abusing black police officers in 2016.More >>
There have been no confirmed reports of illnesses associated with the products, but people are urged not to use them.More >>
The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.More >>
