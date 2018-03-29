Watch now on Sunrise: Byron is tracking fog this morning and more rain, Tri-State officials are prepping for more flooding

An update on a city-wide initiative to make it easier for substance abusers to get sober.More >>
An update on a city-wide initiative to make it easier for substance abusers to get sober.More >>
Lincolnland Economic Development officials are working to bring more housing to Spencer County.More >>
Lincolnland Economic Development officials are working to bring more housing to Spencer County.More >>
A pre-trial hearing was held Wednesday for the man charged in Aleah Beckerle's kidnapping and murder in Evansville.More >>
A pre-trial hearing was held Wednesday for the man charged in Aleah Beckerle's kidnapping and murder in Evansville.More >>
Today, a pre-trial hearing for the man charged in Aleah Beckerle's kidnapping and murder in Evansville. 24 year old Terrence Roach's trial date was originally planned for earlier this year, but was pushed back.More >>
Today, a pre-trial hearing for the man charged in Aleah Beckerle's kidnapping and murder in Evansville. 24 year old Terrence Roach's trial date was originally planned for earlier this year, but was pushed back.More >>
We have new information on a major development in Jasper.More >>
We have new information on a major development in Jasper.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
A family of eight is believed to have all died when their SUV crashed off a cliff in California on Wednesday.More >>
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.More >>
The former Marine sergeant, who was within 60 days of medically retiring for PTSD, told investigators he did it because his wife had been nagging him.More >>
The Valdosta police chief noted a "counter argument” that Taylor felt he was acting in self-defense, but “the problem is that we don’t agree."More >>
The Valdosta police chief noted a "counter argument” that Taylor felt he was acting in self-defense, but “the problem is that we don’t agree."More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
The crash happened Tuesday on Interstate 75 just north of Ronald Reagan in Lockland.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>