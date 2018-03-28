Terrence Roach to face jury in May

A pre-trial hearing was held Wednesday for the man charged in Aleah Beckerle's kidnapping and murder in Evansville.

The trial date for 24-year-old Terrence Roach was originally planned for earlier this year but was pushed back.

Roach will now face a jury on May 21.

Roach was arrested just days after 19-year-old Aleah Beckerle's body was discovered in an abandoned home on South Bedford Avenue.

Roach is facing several other charges in the case.

