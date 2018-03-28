Terrence Roach to face jury in May - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Terrence Roach to face jury in May

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
By Lauren Artino, Reporter
Terrence Roach, 24. (Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office) Terrence Roach, 24. (Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

A pre-trial hearing was held Wednesday for the man charged in Aleah Beckerle's kidnapping and murder in Evansville.

The trial date for 24-year-old Terrence Roach was originally planned for earlier this year but was pushed back.

Roach will now face a jury on May 21.

Roach was arrested just days after 19-year-old Aleah Beckerle's body was discovered in an abandoned home on South Bedford Avenue. 

Roach is facing several other charges in the case. 

