Thunderbolts and Tri-State Food

The Evansville Thunderbolts and the Tri-State Food Bank are teaming up this Friday.

Any fan who attends the Thunderbolts match-up Friday night and brings along a non-perishable food item will receive a $5 voucher off a regular ticket price.

Items can include peanut butter, soup, rice cereal, and much more.

Alison Nicholson, the Development Director at the Food Bank, said this is their first initiative with a local sports team

"We're gonna have three containers out there, and I would love to see all three of them filled. Plus we'll have a box for cash donations," said Nicholson. "For every dollar that we raise, that's actually seven meals so that's pretty great statistics. And so if we bring in a lot of money, think of how many people we can feed."

They think it will bring in a lot of meals for the community.

