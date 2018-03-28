New housing options coming to Spencer County

Lincolnland Economic Development officials are working to bring more housing to Spencer County.

Economic Executive Director Tom Utter says he and the development corporation are working with an economist at USI to make it happen.

We're told the project is in the very preliminary stages, but the group is already looking into things like what type of housing to build based on income, and agriculture in the area.

"There is no timeline, Utter said. "We are working on it daily. There is no budget because it might not require a budget. The information itself might be all we need to be able to prove to developers and their investors the need in the appropriate places and the right scenario to build more housing."

Utter says they'd also like to rehab some old homes in the area as well. As for where the new housing could emerge, we're told there is a greater need for housing on the far north and south ends of the county.

"Lincolnland Economic Development is very excited because of the future and the opportunities that are emerging in this whole area of this region," Utter said.

Economic development officials also say they plan to eventually reach out to more people in the community to get their input on what type of housing they'd like to see too.

