Owensboro to host KY 2A State Championships

The Tri-State will be home to some high school sports tournament action.

Owensboro has officially become the site of the Kentucky 2-A championships.

The agreement extends through June 20-21, in all hosting three basketball, two baseball and softball. One volleyball and one boys and girls soccer state championship will also be hosted.

The official kickoff will be in January 2019 with the boys and girls basketball state championship, and the other sports will follow in the next years.

With no Owensboro high schools currently falling under the 2-A classification, the championships are expected to bring in outside schools and a lot of revenue.

The 2-A championships are a separate tournament held during the season for the sports included and are basically the "larger school version" of the all "A" classics.

