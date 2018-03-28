Jasper's mayor talks River Centre plans, hopes development will keep big industry

We have new information on a major development in Jasper.

A new hotel should be up and running on the Jasper riverfront by later this year.

It sits along 3rd Avenue, just on the North side of the Patoka River.

A brand new Fairfield Inn and Suites is going in next to the Old Train Depot, but that is just one part of this new River Centre development.

Right next to the new hotel will be a mix of apartment and retail space in the old Jasper Cabinet building.

The project developer is re-purposing the old factory into 75 loft-style apartments. Plans also include restaurants and other businesses.

Mayor Terry Seitz says it is important to be able to re-use the Old Cabinet Building to retain some of Jasper's history.

"It's important to the point that you have some semblance of what happened on the river before," said Seitz.

The apartment-retail combination is expected to be ready by 2019.

The whole project cost around $30 million.

City leaders hope all the development will keep a big industry in Jasper.

We are following the construction process and will continue to bring you updates on its progress.

