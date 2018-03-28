Owensboro's Museum of Science and History possibly moving

The International Bluegrass Music Museum will be moving into its new location this fall, and the city Owensboro wants the Museum of Science and History to take over the current bluegrass location at Second at Daviess.

The city says the area is smaller and less expensive to operate than the Museum of Science and History's current space.

The Museum of Science and History is a nonprofit that receives a stipend of $155,000 each year from the city. But the city has had to step in to help with payments for repairs.

Mayor Tom Watson says there has already been interest expressed in the museum's current space, but right now he's focused on trying to make this work for all parties.

"To me, it's just a community thought process," Watson said. "Can we all get together and make sure that this is the best that we can possibly do for all those non-profits at the same time?"

We were unable to reach anyone from the Science and History Museum, but Mayor Watson says they have offered a bit of pushback.

"You're asking us to move, what's in it for the non-profits?" City Manager Bill Parrish said. "So all that is to be worked out. We know what the end goal would be. The exact route we take to get there will be determined by those future discussions."

"I think there's some real energy with all the groups to try and get this done," Watson said.

We are also learning from the Mayor and the Bluegrass Museum that the Visitor's Bureau could move to the new Bluegrass Museum.

The CVB told us they are open to some of these changes, but it's too early to know.

