Henderson Principal kisses pig for charity

Rebel the Pig does not seem to mind the kisses received (WFIE)

Some preschool students in Henderson had some fun after raising money for a good cause.

Thelma B. Johnson Early Learning Center Principal Ginger Ashby kissed Rebel the pig.

Her students raised more than $1,500 for Pennies for Patients. They help kids with cancer.

Ashby set a goal of $450.

Since her students raised three times that, she kissed the pig three times.

Ashby says she's proud of her students and the community

"I think it's important for kids at any age learn how to be selfless. I think selflessness empowers us," Ashby said. "Realizing that really no matter where you are, there's always someone who can use your help."

Sarah Agnew/Secretary: "It's awesome to know that our students and our families contribute to the community. It just shows how wonderful they are."

The money raised will stay local. Students even got a chance to pet Rebel the pig.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.