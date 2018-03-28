Owensboro veterans recognized for National Vietnam War Veteran's Day

Thursday is National Vietnam War Veteran's Day. Some of those veterans in Owensboro were recognized by the city on Wednesday.

Dozens of people gathered in the rain to honor Vietnam war veterans. Many were motivated to keep remembering the soldiers lost by their side.

Louis Drawdy is a retired Marine Sargent. He served in Vietnam for a year a half.

"Anytime there's a veteran activity going on, as long as I can walk or crawl, I'm going to be there," Drawdy said.

He joined several other veterans at the Shelton Memorial in Smothers Park. The Owensboro city commission presented a wreath for the memorial to honor those veterans.

"We have to remember those that went before us whose boots are no longer at home. My boots came home," Drawdy explained. "So, I have to remember them to make sure they're never forgotten. Every time we have a ceremony like this, we remember what they did, and we honor them for it, and we hope to learn from what they did."

For Drawdy, these ceremonies are also a way for the community to remember their sacrifices.

"It means that what we did in the past was not going to be forgotten," he continued.

Owensboro City Commissioner Pam Smith-Wright said this will become an annual event.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.