USI Softball hosts UIS, Lewis

University of Southern Indiana Softball hosts the University of Illinois Springfield and Lewis University in a pair of Great Lakes Valley Conference doubleheaders Friday and Saturday, respectively, at the USI Softball Field. First pitch for both days is slated for noon. The Screaming Eagles also host Kentucky Wesleyan College Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a Midwest Region doubleheader.



USI (14-13, 3-5 GLVC) is looking to stop a four-game losing streak, while the Prairie Stars (20-9 overall, 7-1 GLVC) have won seven straight games.



Lewis (14-14, 3-7 GLVC), which has lost six straight games, visits Bellarmine University Friday before coming to Evansville for Saturday's doubleheader, while Kentucky Wesleyan (13-14, 1-5 GMAC) begins its weekend on a two-game losing streak.



Live stats and GLVC Sports Network coverage for all six games can be accessed at GoUSIEagles.com.



USI Softball Notes (3/28/18)

• Recapping last week. USI Softball had a rough week, losing a pair of big leads in back-to-back 6-5 losses to UW-Parkside before surrendering a pair of one-run advantages in back-to-back setbacks to No. 12 Indianapolis.



• Last week's leaders. Senior third baseman Mena Fulton and sophomore outfielder Allison Schubert paced the Eagles at the plate last week. Fulton went 9-of-14 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs, while Schubert hit .429 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs. Sophomore pitcher Jennifer Leonhardt racked up 20 strikeouts in two appearances inside the pitcher's circle.



• Season leaders. Schubert leads USI with a .378 batting average, six doubles, eight home runs and 27 RBIs in 2018, while junior second baseman Claire Johnson is hitting .356 with three doubles, six triples a home runs and 12 RBIs.



• Schubert trying to join elite club. Schubert is two home runs shy of becoming the eighth player in program history to hit 10 or more home runs in a single season. Her eight home runs this season are currently tied for the 10th on USI's single-season list.



• Leonhardt mowing down batters. Leonhardt has been posting big strikeout numbers during the GLVC season. She currently leads the GLVC in conference-only games with 9.75 strikeouts per appearance.



• Johnson racking up triples. Johnson has racked up an NCAA Division II-best six triples throughout the first 23 games, just five short of the single-season record of 11, which is held by Amber Huse (1995).



• Hitting streaks. Seven different players have recorded hitting streaks of five games or better this year, with Johnson posting a season-best 11-game hitting streak. Fulton has the longest current streak at seven games.



• Beanball. After getting plunked 17 times a year ago, Fulton is tied for second in the GLVC in 2018 as she has been hit a team-high five times. Senior first baseman Marleah Fossett, who was hit a league-high 21 times last year, has been hit by pitches twice in 2018.



• Record book watch. Several USI players are in the USI career record books:

–Caitlyn Bradley is tied for 15th in home runs (11);

–Marleah Fossett is fourth in putouts (832) and tied for 15th in home runs (11);

–Claire Johnson is fourth in triples (10);

–Jennifer Leonhardt is tied for seventh in shutouts (13).

Courtesy: USI Athletics