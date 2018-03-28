Pre-trial hearing held for man charged in murder, kidnapping of Aleah Beckerle

A pre-trial hearing was held Wednesday for the man charged in Aleah Beckerle's kidnapping and murder in Evansville.More >>
Today, a pre-trial hearing for the man charged in Aleah Beckerle's kidnapping and murder in Evansville. 24 year old Terrence Roach's trial date was originally planned for earlier this year, but was pushed back.More >>
We have new information on a major development in Jasper.More >>
The International Bluegrass Music Museum will be moving into its new location this fall and the city Owensboro wants the Museum of Science and History to take over the current bluegrass location at Second at Daviess.More >>
The fire broke out just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the building that houses B and M Electronics on Covert Avenue.More >>
The Valdosta police chief noted a "counter argument” that Taylor felt he was acting in self-defense, but “the problem is that we don’t agree."More >>
The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
The United Dixie White Knights admitted to sending a threatening video link to members of the NAACP and the MS Rising Coalition Wednesday.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.More >>
Developing out of Jones County. A mother up in arms after her son tells her his principal cut his hair and made him pick it up off the floor. A social media post went viral after Lattrice Averette shared pictures of her 11 year old son's hair. In the Facebook post the mother of the 4th grader said she is shocked, claiming the principal at North Jones Elementary School cut her son's hair taking away his cultural identity. The young boy said it happened Monday during one of his classe...More >>
The former Lockney ISD softball and track coach has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault. According to deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office, this morning 49-year-old Ray Jimenez arrived at a woman’s house in Floydada where they had a verbal argument.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
