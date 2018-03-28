Pre-trial hearing held for man charged in murder, kidnapping of Aleah Beckerle

On Wednesday, a pre-trial hearing was held for the man charged in Aleah Beckerle's kidnapping and murder in Evansville.

24-year-old Terrence Roach's trial date was originally planned for earlier this year but was pushed back. The trial is now set for May.

Roach was arrested just days after 19-year-old Aleah Beckerle's body was discovered in an abandoned home on South Bedford Avenue.

Roach is facing several other charges in the case.

Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann says he hopes the trial will bring closure to the family and the community.

"Unfortunately, we're not in a system where we can bring people back, but it is something I think that as we work through it and get closer and closer to a resolution," Prosecutor Nick Hermann said. "I think it'd be good for everyone to get that one behind us."

Aleah family's attended Roach's hearing which also happens to be a year since Aleah's body was identified in that South Bedford house.

