Caudle, Taylor lead way for Eagles in Kentucky

The University of Southern Indiana men's golf team went south to compete in the Findlay Spring Invitational at the University Club of Kentucky where it finished 15th out of 23 teams.



Leading the way for the Eagles were sophomore K.O. Taylor (Madisonville, Kentucky) and freshman Nate Caudle (Wayne City, Illinois) who each tied for 53rd in the two-day event with a plus-11 over 72 par score of 155. Taylor finished with round scores of 80-75 while Caudle performed with a 77-78.



Sophomore Trevis Bell (Madisonville, Kentucky) was next for the Eagles with a plus-12 effort of 156 (78-78) in a tie for 61st. Freshman Carson Pierce (Jasper, Indiana) compiled a total of 157 (81-76), plus-13 over par to tie for 67th. Senior Preston Van Winkle (Santa Clause, Indiana) rounded out team scoring for USI with a plus-15 performance of 159 (79-80) in a tie for 81st.



The Eagles finished 15th out of 23 teams with a plus-45 score of 621 (314-307). The University of Indianapolis won the event in 574 (284-290). Grand Valley State University and Maryville University finished tied for second with a final tally of 590.



USI will head northeast for its next match on April 1-2 in Columbus, Indiana at the Otter Creek Golf Club for the UW-Parkside Spring Invitational hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Courtesy: USI Athletics