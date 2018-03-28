Otters sign Cherry, Harris and Vilorio

The Evansville Otters signed right-handed pitchers Taylore Cherry and Garrett Harris along with catcher Luis Vilorio.



Cherry, a Dayton, Ohio native, is returning to Evansville. He played for the Otters last year after signing a month before the season.



In 13 appearances with the Otters in 2017, Cherry pitched 12.2 innings with a 5.68 ERA and 0-1 record. He also had 19 strikeouts but was released in June.



“Looking forward to having Taylore back,” Otters manager Andy McCauley said. “He is familiar with the league and our organization.



“I think he has made some adjustments and will be a big part of our bullpen.”



Cherry played for the University of North Carolina before being drafted in the 32nd round of the MLB Amateur Draft by the Chicago White Sox organization in 2015.



In two seasons playing affiliated baseball, Cherry was 2-7 with a 2.79 ERA.



Harris also has experience as a pitcher in affiliated baseball after playing in the Kansas City Royals organization from 2016-17, splitting time between the AZL Royals and Idaho Falls.



In 27 games, Harris went 3-2 with a 8.53 ERA in 44.1 innings. He finished with 52 strikeouts and 24 walks.



An Anderson, Texas native, Harris played collegiately at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and went 2-2 with a 3.79 ERA in 26 games for the Islanders in 2016.



“Got great reports from two separate scouts that saw him throw,” McCauley said. “We are hoping to see that in spring training and he should compete for a spot in our bullpen.”



Vilorio, a San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic native, was signed with the help of former Evansville catcher Julio Rodriquez (2016), who is a close friend.



McCauley also had a good reference from a trusted scout in the New York Mets organization, who saw Vilorio in the Washington Nationals minor league system.



In five seasons with the Nationals organization, Vilorio split time between the DSL Nationals, GCL Nationals and Auburn. He appeared in 128 games and batted .263 with 19 doubles and 34 RBIs.



“He should be a very defensive catcher,” McCauley said. “Given regular at-bats, he should see his offensive numbers improve.”



Evansville will celebrate Bosse Field’s Opening Night May 11 against the Washington Wild Things at 6:35 p.m.



Courtesy: Evansville Otters