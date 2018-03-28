USI baseball to host UWP this weekend

Police are investigating a shots fired report in Owensboro. It happened around 9 p.m. in the area of Hocker St. and West 9thMore >>
Police are investigating a shots fired report in Owensboro. It happened around 9 p.m. in the area of Hocker St. and West 9thMore >>
A Texas man is accused of 16 sex crime charges in Vanderburgh County.More >>
A Texas man is accused of 16 sex crime charges in Vanderburgh County.More >>
Evansville police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery.More >>
Evansville police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery.More >>
The fire broke out just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the building that houses B and M Electronics on Covert Avenue.More >>
The fire broke out just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the building that houses B and M Electronics on Covert Avenue.More >>
The lien notice, which has been filed by the Vanderburgh County Recorder's office, says it's over unpaid sewage charges and a delinquency penalty of ten percent. The total is for $1,495,358.23.More >>
The lien notice, which has been filed by the Vanderburgh County Recorder's office, says it's over unpaid sewage charges and a delinquency penalty of ten percent. The total is for $1,495,358.23.More >>
The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.More >>
The boy needed help washing his hands at a Chick-fil-A restaurant, so he crawled under the toilet stall door.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
A teacher accused of bringing students to her Jonesboro home for sex pleaded guilty this week to sexual indecency with a child.More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>
An hours-long negotiation with an armed man who led Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies through Swansea ended dramatically Wednesday afternoon with the man's death off Interstate 26.More >>
A video released by the Ku Klux Klan has members of the NAACP and Mississippi Rising Coalition concerned about a rise in racism in South Mississippi.More >>
A video released by the Ku Klux Klan has members of the NAACP and Mississippi Rising Coalition concerned about a rise in racism in South Mississippi.More >>
An 8-year-old Burke County boy on a mission to help save his dad's life turned to the president of the United States for help. Fore Putnam's dad, Trae, suffers from a rare blood disease that left him in complete renal failure.More >>
An 8-year-old Burke County boy on a mission to help save his dad's life turned to the president of the United States for help. Fore Putnam's dad, Trae, suffers from a rare blood disease that left him in complete renal failure.More >>
City officials voted not to remove the tree, but it will be trimmed.More >>
City officials voted not to remove the tree, but it will be trimmed.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.More >>
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.More >>