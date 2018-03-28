USI baseball to host UWP this weekend

The University of Southern Indiana baseball team is looking to bounce back in Great Lakes Valley Conference action this weekend when it hosts the University of Wisconsin-Parkside at the USI Baseball Field. The four-game series is scheduled to start Friday with a 2 p.m. doubleheader and conclude Saturday with a noon twin bill.



Game coverage of the Eagles baseball games this season can be found on GoUSIEagles.com. Watch Twitter, Facebook, and GoUSIEagles.com for any schedule changes due to rain in the forecast.



SCREAMING EAGLES BASEBALL NOTES:



USI hopes to bounce back from rough week. The Eagles started last week with a bang before they fell flat with four-straight losses. USI posted a season-high 16 tallies in an 11-run, 16-5 road victory over the University of Missouri-St. Louis to start last week's action. The beginning of a 13-game homestand, however, did not start in the Eagles favor as they were swept in a four-game series by the University of Illinois Springfield.



McNamara and Brown lead Eagle hitters last week . Junior infielder Brodie Brown (Carmi, Illinois) and senior first baseman Drake McNamara (Mt. Vernon, Indiana) led USI hitters versus UMSL and Illinois Springfield, batting .500 (4-8) and .450 (9-20), respectively. McNamara also recorded a team-high seven RBIs and five doubles. Brown had USI's only home run last week, hitting the bomb in the game two loss to Illinois Springfield.



USI at the plate this season. Senior first baseman Drake McNamara leads USI hitters in 2018 with a .361 batting average with a team-high 24 RBIs, 10 doubles, and two home runs. Senior utility player Nick Gobert (Jasper, Indiana), who has seen action at first base, third base, right field, and on the mound, follows with a .315 batting average and ranks third on the squad with 13 RBIs.



USI vs. UW-Parkside. USI (8-13, 0-4 GLVC) leads the all-time series with UW-Parkside (1-11, 0-0 GLVC), 46-27, after sweeping a four-game series at the USI Baseball Field last season. Senior infielder Sam Griggs (Evansville, Indiana) led the Eagles with a .500 average (6-12) in the four games, while senior first baseman Drake McNamara had a team-best eight RBIs. Griggs also drove in seven runs and hit the Eagles' only home run in the series.



Archuleta at USI. USI Head Coach Tracy Archuleta is USI's all-time winningest coach with a record of 418-226 (.649) in 10-plus seasons and is 566-349 (.596) in 15-plus seasons all-time as a head coach. He has been named the ABCA Division II Coach of the Year twice (2010 and 2014) after leading the Screaming Eagles to a pair of national championships and the ABCA Division II Midwest Region Coach of the Year after leading USI to the regional crown in 2016. Archuleta also has earned a pair of GLVC Coach of the Year awards (2011 and 2014) at USI.