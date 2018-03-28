More rain on the way, river flooding returns.

The rain keeps coming, and that will cause all area rivers to rise this weekend and next week. Many locations will be at or above flood stage by early next week. While flood levels will not be as high as they were earlier this year, there will still be road closures and disruptions as a result. As of Wednesday, a flood watch is in effect for the far southern edge of the Tri-State:

Projected rainfall for the next 2 days will add to an already soggy month. No severe weather expected, but rain will be have at times:

While Friday will be about the only bright spot this week--sunny with highs in the 50's--more rain and cooler air will stream in over the weekend. Here are the latest forecasts for Tri-State rivers:

The next 7 days will keep temperatures below the normal high of 61 degrees. No sign of prolonged dry conditions just yet.

