Texas man accused of 16 sex crime charges in Vanderburgh Co. - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Texas man accused of 16 sex crime charges in Vanderburgh Co.

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Raycom Image) (Raycom Image)
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

A Texas man is accused of 16 sex crime charges in Vanderburgh County.

An affidavit says 46-year-old Clifford Crowe, of Arlington, TX, is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a child he knew for years.

The investigation into Crowe began in early March when the alleged victim talked to investigators at Holly’s House. The victim reported that Crowe raped and inappropriately touched them several times.

The victim also said Crowe threatened to hurt a family member if the child didn't do what he wanted.

The affidavit says the crimes all happened in Vanderburgh County while the victim was under 14 years old.

A warrant was issued for Crowe's arrest on March 21. According to the Vanderburgh Co. Jail's website, Crowe was booked into jail Wednesday evening just before 7. His mugshot is not yet up on the jail's website.

Crowe's bond is set at $30,000, but the affidavit says he won't actually be released until electronic home detention can be set up.

We'll keep you updated.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 9-year-old Mariah Martinez found safe after 2 years

    9-year-old Mariah Martinez found safe after 2 years

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:57 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:57:26 GMT
    Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited ChildrenSource: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
    Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited ChildrenSource: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

    9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.

    More >>

    9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.

    More >>

  • '80s star Corey Feldman attacked in stabbing attempt

    '80s star Corey Feldman attacked in stabbing attempt

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:32 AM EDT2018-03-28 13:32:18 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 9:45 AM EDT2018-03-28 13:45:38 GMT
    Actor Corey Feldman posted pictures of him at the hospital after an attempted stabbing in Los Angeles. The LAPD confirmed an investigation is ongoing. (Source: Corey Feldman/Twitter)Actor Corey Feldman posted pictures of him at the hospital after an attempted stabbing in Los Angeles. The LAPD confirmed an investigation is ongoing. (Source: Corey Feldman/Twitter)

    Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.

    More >>

    Someone attempted to stab the "Goonies" and "Stand By Me" actor while he was sitting in his car, the LAPD said Wednesday.

    More >>

  • breaking

    LIVE NOW: Armed subject in car blocks I-26 EB near Cayce

    LIVE NOW: Armed subject in car blocks I-26 EB near Cayce

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 1:16 PM EDT2018-03-28 17:16:37 GMT

    The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says an armed subject in a vehicle just east of exit 113 on I-26 has blocked the traffic in this area.

    More >>

    The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says an armed subject in a vehicle just east of exit 113 on I-26 has blocked the traffic in this area.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly