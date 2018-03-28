Texas man accused of 16 sex crime charges in Vanderburgh Co.

A Texas man is accused of 16 sex crime charges in Vanderburgh County.

An affidavit says 46-year-old Clifford Crowe, of Arlington, TX, is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a child he knew for years.

The investigation into Crowe began in early March when the alleged victim talked to investigators at Holly’s House. The victim reported that Crowe raped and inappropriately touched them several times.

The victim also said Crowe threatened to hurt a family member if the child didn't do what he wanted.

The affidavit says the crimes all happened in Vanderburgh County while the victim was under 14 years old.

A warrant was issued for Crowe's arrest on March 21. According to the Vanderburgh Co. Jail's website, Crowe was booked into jail Wednesday evening just before 7. His mugshot is not yet up on the jail's website.

Crowe's bond is set at $30,000, but the affidavit says he won't actually be released until electronic home detention can be set up.

We'll keep you updated.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.