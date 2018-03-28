Police investigating shots fired report in Owensboro - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Police investigating shots fired report in Owensboro

(Raycom Image) (Raycom Image)
OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) -

Police are investigating a shots fired report in Owensboro.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the area of Hocker St. and West 9th.

There were no reports of anyone being hurt.

We'll keep you updated.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 9-year-old Mariah Martinez found safe after 2 years

    9-year-old Mariah Martinez found safe after 2 years

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:57 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:57:26 GMT
    Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited ChildrenSource: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
    Source: National Center for Missing and Exploited ChildrenSource: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

    9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.

    More >>

    9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.

    More >>

  • Mom teaches her 'entitled' son a lesson at Goodwill, Facebook applauds

    Mom teaches her 'entitled' son a lesson at Goodwill, Facebook applauds

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 2:19 PM EDT2018-03-27 18:19:49 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 4:53 PM EDT2018-03-27 20:53:38 GMT

    Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school. 

    More >>

    Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school. 

    More >>

  • Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

    Man armed with machete tries to take two children at Walmart

    Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8Kenner Police responded to reports of a man wielding a machete in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart. Source: FOX 8

    Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store. 

    More >>

    Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly