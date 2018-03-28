Police investigating shots fired report in Owensboro

Police are investigating a shots fired report in Owensboro.

It happened around 9 p.m. in the area of Hocker St. and West 9th.

There were no reports of anyone being hurt.

OWENSBORO: Did you see police around Hocker Street and W 9th last night? Officer Andrew Bell tells me officers responded to a shots fired call around 9 last night. No reports of anyone injured. That investigation is ongoing.

