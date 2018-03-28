Several Evansville businesses affected by fire

Several Evansville businesses were affected by a fire late Tuesday night. (Evansville Fire Dept.)

Several Evansville businesses were affected by a fire late Tuesday night.

The fire broke out just before 11:30 p.m. in the building that houses B and M Electronics on Covert Avenue.

The Evansville Fire Department says no one was inside when it started and no one was hurt.

Officials say some nearby businesses had minor smoke, water and ceiling damage.

EFD is still looking into the cause.

