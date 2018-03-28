Several Evansville businesses affected by fire

Police are investigating a shots fired report in Owensboro. It happened around 9 p.m. in the area of Hocker St. and West 9thMore >>
Evansville police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery.
The fire broke out just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the building that houses B and M Electronics on Covert Avenue.
The lien notice, which has been filed by the Vanderburgh County Recorder's office, says it's over unpaid sewage charges and a delinquency penalty of ten percent. The total is for $1,495,358.23.
The death of Jody Jenkins is ruled accidental according to the Union County Coroner.
9-year-old Mariah Martinez, the third of three children who went missing in October 2016, has been found in New Mexico, thanks to a tip generated by the A&E show Live PD.
With no Mega Millions players hitting it big, the winning amount is expected to grow to $502 million for Friday, with a $301 million cash payout. That's the biggest prize since 2016.
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.
Brittany Velasquez, 20, is facing murder charges in connection with the death of her two young children. The victims were found strapped in their car seats in Superior, Arizona Monday night.
City officials voted not to remove the tree, but it will be trimmed.
Deputies say the teenager wanted to kill his former classmates at a school from which he had been expelled.
Isabelle Robinson writes in The New York Times she was once a peer counselor for Nikolas Cruz, and that he had "a known history of rage and brutality."
Protesters, among them the victim's brother, disrupted a City Council meeting Tuesday then for a second time blocked NBA fans from entering the Kings arena for a game.
In-N-Out Burger is seeking a restraining order against an online prankster who posed as the company's CEO at two Los Angeles restaurants, argued with employees and in one instance took a hamburger from a customer, threw it to the ground and stepped on it.
