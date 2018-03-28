Police say someone started fire that affected several Evansville businesses

Several Evansville businesses were affected by a fire late Tuesday night. (Evansville Fire Dept.)

Police say someone started the fire that affected several businesses in Evansville.

The fire broke out just before 11:30 Tuesday night in the building that houses B and M Electronics on Covert Avenue.

According to police, surveillance video shows someone taking items from B and M Electronics and then setting the place on fire.

Owner Bert Adams told 14 News Wednesday he suspected someone was responsible for starting the fire. He says he's found vandalism on his trucks and vans in the past.

Twenty-three years of business in the electronics industry and Adams has never been hit by this kind of loss.

B and M Electronics brings life back to just about any electronic item that needs a reboot, but now, the company is facing a bit more challenging issue.

Adams is already looking for a temporary location to get back in business while they rebuild at their Covert Avenue home. Right now, Adams says he's thankful that all 18 of his employees are safe.

The Evansville Fire Department says no one was inside when it started and no one was hurt.

Officials say some nearby businesses had minor smoke, water, and ceiling damage.

No word right now if police have a suspect.

