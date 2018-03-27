Newburgh gymnastics team taking state by storm

Well the Tri-State is home to many talented athletes, but one group of girls in particular are shining a light on the community and making a name for themselves all.

They flip, they win, they do it all.

The Women's Optional Team of Newburgh Tumbling have taken the Indiana gymnastics scene by storm.

"Cause there's 34 girls in my age group and out of all the 34, I almost won by a full point and that really kinda hit me like this isn't real and I kept telling my parents after the meet can't believe this actually just happened and I was just so enthused and so happy," said Rebekah Haas, Level Eight Indiana State Champion.

"To be the top gymnast in level eight in the whole state of Indiana is amazing, there are a lot of great gyms, there's like 52, and for her to be the top person and for her to be my gymnast, it's amazing," explained head coach Breasha Pruitt.

Pruitt has only been the team's head coach for a short time, but has already taken her own success as a gymnast and turned it into a winning formula.

"Doing gymnastics when I was growing up, I didn't know how it was going to be retiring and all that but to help other girls be able to follow their dreams is an honor and this community, the Tri-State is wonderful," Pruitt said.

An elite gymnast in Evansville and representative of the US on the 1998-99 National Team, Pruitt's success has landed her a state champion, a second runner-up, and a gymnast that represented the entire Hoosier state last December.

"Everybody has a dream and I'm just here to help them along the way," Pruitt explained. "They mean the world to me, all my sacrifices are for them, I wake up and they're on my mind, I go to bed, they're on my mind, anything for improvement and I coach 500%, I give everything I have and for it to pay off it's an honor."

An unbreakable bond between teammates.

