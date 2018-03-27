Locally made bourbon to hit Owensboro shelves in April

Look out Maker's Mark and Jim Beam, a new bourbon made in the Tri-State is about to hit shelves.

The O.Z. Tyler Distillery is planning a launch party for April 12th. Three days later, it will be in Owensboro stores.

The local distillery continues to grow. When they opened in 2016, they were making about 18,000 barrels of bourbon a year.

Now, that number has quadrupled.

O.Z.'s master distiller is excited for the drink to hit the market.

"What makes us a little bit different we have what is called the 'terrepure process' and that creates a smooth and easy to drink bourbon and I hope people get a chance to come try it," explained Jacob Call, Master Distiller for OZ Tyler.

You can check out the Distillery. O.Z. offers tours six days a week.

Copyright 2018 WFIE. All rights reserved.