Newburgh Parks board finalizing Parks Master Plan

The Newburgh Parks board has already sent the updated Parks Masterplan to the state for review, changes have been made, and on Wednesday it's up for approval with the town council.

According to Newburgh Parks Board members, it's not just people who live in Newburgh that spend time at the parks. We're told more than 23,000 people actually use the parks.

That's why state and local officials are working to improve the Parks Master Plan for Newburgh - which will help determine the future of local parks.

"It's very well researched through the people, and a very well written master plan for the next five years," Newburgh Parks Board President Mary Ann Wilsbacher said.

We're told residents expressed interest in having a splash pad around town, and would also like to see the Rivertown Trail extended. Some mentioned even wanting more parks.

As for the parks board, we're told they have discussed connecting Lou Dennis Community Park to the Rivertown Trail to make Lou Dennis Community a Trailhead, but right now all of this is still in the idea phase. As for the parks board list of priorities, we're told number one is to keep the parks well maintained for people who use them.

"What the master plan means to the town of Newburgh is that the parks will be well maintained,"Wilsbacher said. "They will be utilized properly."

The plan is set to be adopted by the town council on Wednesday and sent to the state again by April 15.

