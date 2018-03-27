Rohleder leads Aces for second-straight week at Little Rock Invitational

For the second-straight week, freshman Sophia Rohleder paced the University of Evansville women's golf team as the Purple Aces earned an ninth-place finish at the Little Rock/Arkansas State Invitational at Maumelle Country Club in Maumelle, Ark.



Evansville opened the tournament with a team score of 332 on Monday before improving on the second day with team scores of 320 and 316 in the final two rounds as the Aces finished ninth. Capturing the team championship was UTEP, who finished the invitational with a three-round total of 878 (284 - 300 - 294), earning the Miners a 13-stroke advantage over second-place finishing Northern Illinois.



Rohleder led Evansville after rebounding from an opening-round 82, carding a 78 and 75 on the final day of competition to place her in a tie for 36th with a three-round total of 235. This marks the second-straight week in which Rohleder has finished as the highest-finishing Ace after finishing in a tie for 16th with a three-round total of 232 at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate last week.



Two Purple Aces finished within a stroke of one another as Madison Chaney and Minka Gill finished with two-day totals of 241 and 242, respectively. Chaney opened the invitational with an 82 on Monday before beginning the final day with an 82 and improving with a 77 in the final round to finish in a tie for 45th. Gill remained consistent for the Aces throughout the tournament, opening the invitational with an 81 in the first round and recording an 81 and 80 in the final two rounds on Tuesday as Gill earned a 48th-place finish.



After opening the tournament with an 87, Giulia Mallmann rebounded with her second sub-80 round of the spring season with a 79 in the second round. Mallmann closed out the invitational with an 85 in the final round for a three-round total of 251 as she finished in 54th. Just a spot behind Mallmann was Lexie Sollman who tallied 90s in the first two rounds of the invitational before recording an 84 in the final round for a total of 264 as Sollman finished in 55th.



The Aces take a week off from action before heading back to competition at the Indiana State Intercollegiate on April 8 and 9 at Terre Haute Country Club in Terre Haute, Ind.

Courtesy: UE Athletics