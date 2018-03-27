FEMA, SBA, KY EM assess flood damage in Henderson Co.

The death of Jody Jenkins is ruled accidental according to the Union County Coroner.More >>
Look out Maker's Mark and Jim Beam, a new bourbon made in the Tri-State is about to hit shelves.More >>
The Newburgh Parks board has already sent the updated Parks Master plan to the state for review, changes have been made, and on Wednesday it's up for approval with the town council.More >>
A month has now passed since flooding swamped many counties across the Tri-State.More >>
Vanderburgh County has a unique program specifically designed for veterans who find themselves in legal trouble. It is called Veteran's Treatment Court, and Vanderburgh County's court was the first of its kind in the state of Indiana.More >>
Kenner police say a man armed with a machete tried to snatch two children at a Wal Mart store.More >>
Cierra Brittany Forney made her son take $20 of his own money to buy clothes at the thrift store that he would have to wear the entire week at school.More >>
A Murrells Inlet man remained in custody Monday evening following his weekend arrest for allegedly overdosing in a car while a 3-year-old girl was inside.More >>
Isabelle Robinson writes in The New York Times she was once a peer counselor for Nikolas Cruz, and that he had "a known history of rage and brutality."More >>
What started as an investigation to find a stolen vehicle in Montgomery's Chisholm community quickly turned to a deadly situation involving police officers Tuesday morning.More >>
FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence police and Florence city officials released body camera and dash camera video showing the traffic stop shooting of a driver Saturday night by a state constable riding with a Florence police officer.More >>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry's office to release state's decision on the officers involved in the Alton Sterling shooting.More >>
A water park company's co-owner is expected to appear in court after his arrest in connection with a Kansas criminal case arising from a 10-year-old boy's waterslide death in 2016.More >>
Most recent CDC flu report says 58% of confirmed flu cases are caused by the B strain of the influenza virus.More >>
An Olympic High School student was hit and killed in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning while trying to catch the bus.More >>
