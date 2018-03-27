FEMA, SBA, KY EM assess flood damage in Henderson Co.

A month has now passed since flooding swamped many counties across the Tri-State.

FEMA, the Small Business Administration, and Kentucky Emergency Management have all been in the area looking at the damage.

Stick piles continue to be scattered in the front yard of Marilyn Goldsberry's home along Highway 60 between Spottsville and Reed.

"I'm glad it's gone" Goldsberry laughed.

Of course, she's talking about the floodwater that filled 51 square miles across Henderson County.

We were there weeks ago as family members rushed over to begin raking up her debris.

"It did some damage to the ductwork, I think maybe to some of the floors. The air and heating unit is mostly, there's not even any trade-in value of that sucker," Goldsberry explained.

On Monday, FEMA with Kentucky Emergency Management checked out the public damage, including roads. Before that, on Friday, FEMA, Kentucky EM, and SBA evaluated the private damage done to homeowners.

"There's devastation everywhere" Goldsberry described.

The information collected by FEMA and Kentucky EM will be put into the state's damage assessment package, which will then be sent to Washington, D.C. for a possible Presidential Declaration.

"I'm going to say around 40 houses, residents or properties, that were either major damage or destroyed," Henderson County EMA Director Larry Koerber said.

If a Declaration is signed by President Trump, a FEMA forward field office will be set up in the Spottsville-Reed, area with a FEMA phone number to call.

"I know they're probably counting on it," Goldsberry said.

But, it could take several more weeks to complete the process.

On the local level, emergency management encourages citizens to continue taking photos of any damage as they recover or reconstruct their properties.

