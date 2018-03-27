Veteran's Treatment Court offers structure, rehabilitation for veterans facing legal trouble

Wess Rose graduated from Vanderburgh County's Veteran's Treatment Court, the first of its kind in the state of Indiana. (WFIE)

Vanderburgh County has a unique program specifically designed for veterans who find themselves in legal trouble.

It is called Veteran's Treatment Court, and Vanderburgh County's court was the first of its kind in the state of Indiana.

The program assembles all of the resources available for veterans to create an intentional rehabilitation program. It is focused on helping these men and women regain their integrity, allowing them to learn how to integrate back in to society instead of battling their challenges in jail.

Wess Rose spent five years on active duty in the United States Army, serving two tours in Iraq.

"I really enjoyed my military experience," says Rose. "It's a time in your life when you feel like you made a difference."

When he returned stateside,he found himself handling his anger with alcohol, landing him in legal trouble.

"I figured it was time for a change," explained Rose.

Change came with the help of Veteran's Treatment Court. On day one, a woman at the Veteran's Administration earned his trust.

"She said, 'Hey listen, you're not going to be in trouble forever. I'm here to take care of you for the rest of your life.' And I was like, 'I've never thought of it that way. That's very cool. Thank you,'" says Rose.

Rose knows veterans speak a different language. Having people meet him where he is, who understand his situation, makes all the difference. Part of that is pairing up with a mentor who can relate.

Judge David Kiely says he started the program because it needed to be done, and he loves working with veterans.

"The veterans are special in that one the respect they show to the court. Being in the military I think teaches respect, and I also see that from them. I also see more discipline, and they tend to work harder," says Judge Kiely.

"These people have gone off and served the country, and I think we owe it to them to try and help," says Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann.

The alternative is working through their issues alone and quite possibly behind bars.

"Had I not been in the program. Had I gone to jail, I would have been doing that by myself in a cell instead of out here with the support of my family, with the support of the V.A., with the support of the Veterans Court program. Between the two, I choose the Veterans Court program," says Rose.

Vanderburgh County added the Veterans program to the existing Treatment Courts for no additional cost. Judge Kiely says a good working relationship with the Veterans Administration is the key to its success.

He says about 75 veterans have graduated from the program since it began seven years ago.

