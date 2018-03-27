Former Apollo standout returns to hardwoods after long journey

An Owensboro man gets a second chance to do what he loves.

Tyler Brown is an Apollo graduate. He was a basketball standout.

This weekend, he made his debut back on the court and back home playing with the Kentucky Thoroughbreds. But his trek to get there is nothing short of incredible.

Brown's journey here hasn't been easy.

After playing basketball in college and then overseas, he began to struggle. Those struggles led him back to Owensboro.

"It's been a long journey," explained Brown. "I actually thought I would never play basketball again just because the hiccups in my life, or just the decisions that I've made."

About two-months ago, Brown decided to start to turn his life around, going to Friends of Sinners for help. Now, for the first time in two-years, Brown is back on the court, playing with the Kentucky Thoroughbreds.

"Just to be able to play basketball again at a competitive level first of all was just great," Brown said. "And having to be able to play in Owensboro, my hometown was even better."

"Saturday night he gave us a big lift and made some big shots," Thoroughbreds coach Brandon Lesovsky said. "And kind of started to show, this kid's got a chance to be able to produce at this level."

Coach Lesovsky says he had heard about Brown before. When they met, he was ready to give him a shot.

"You kind of pull hard for him pretty quickly," Lesovsky explained. "And he's really likeable. Also he's gotta be able to play in order to stick with us and so far he's proven to do that as well. So we're pretty excited about him."

Even with success on the hardwood, Brown says his return transcends sports.

"It's a lot more than just basketball with me," Brown said. "I don't do this for myself. I'm not playing basketball for myself. I feel like I'm doing this for other people just to give them hope. Let them know that there's still a chance. Everybody deserves a second, third, fourth, fifth chance."

Brown tells us he isn't sure where this new opportunity will lead him, but he's very grateful for it. You can catch Brown and the Thoroughbreds this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Sportcenter.

