McConnell shows support of legalizing hemp as crop

The possibility of hemp moving off of the controlled substance list and becoming a legal crop has many here in Daviess County seeing the pros and cons.

"The opportunity is another crop to grow," Clint Hardy, agent for agriculture and natural resources for the Daviess County Cooperative Extension service said. "The challenge will be market development, identifying profitable opportunities and separating those from opportunities that will not be quite as lucrative."

Hardy sees both sides. But he did make one thing clear, hemp is not marijuana.

"The marijuana has a much higher level of the the THC chemical which induces the high feeling people have when they use that product," he said. "The hemp only has a trace amount of THC."

Hardy believes the crop could grow easily here in Western Kentucky and make an impact on local farmers.

"Whether or not we think growing commercial hemp is a good idea or not, it's not legal right now," he said. "They have to make the case on why it should become legal."

