Alcohol, pills, heart condition all contributed to Jenkins' accidental death

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
By Paige Hagan, Reporter
Jody Jenkins (WFIE) Jody Jenkins (WFIE)
UNION CO., KY (WFIE) -

The death of Jody Jenkins is ruled accidental according to the Union County Coroner.

Stephen Shouse, Union County Coroner, tells 14 News Jenkins' death was caused from a combination of prescription pills, alcohol, and his enlarged heart.

[Coroner determines cause of death for Union Co. Judge-Exec Jenkins]

The death investigation is now closed.

